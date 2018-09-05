GREENSBORO, N.C.-- For some kids swimming comes natural, and for others for others, it's frightening.

Eight-year-old Zoe Thomas knows how intimidating the water can be, but she wasn’t determined to swim for the fun of it. She conquered her fear to fully invest in her faith.

Zoe is raised in a Christian family who hold their faith near to their hearts.

“She had told us she had made a decision. She believed in the Lord and she wanted to express her faith, by getting baptized,” her mother Brooke Thomas said.

That was in the summer of 2016. It did not go according to plan. Instead of a smooth ceremony, Zoe freaked out. Dunking her head under water was a no go.

This picture sums it up.

“I look horrified,” Zoe said.

Fear took over after the ceremony to the point where even water in a bathtub scared Zoe.

“You know that kind of broke our hearts that we couldn't help her when she was so afraid,” mom said.

Mom and Dad tried everything and couldn't afford swim lessons, but then out of nowhere a miracle. Zoe came home from Jones Elementary last spring with a permission slip for free swim lessons through a program called Learn to Swim.

“We asked her if she wanted to do it, if she felt comfortable. She said, ‘Yes, I’m ready. I want to learn.’” Mom explained.

Zoe had to learn how to swim if she wanted to get baptized.

“It’s important to me to get baptized because we are a family of Christians.” Zoe said.

It took the summer of 2017 for Zoe to learn how to swim.

“I told my Mom that I thought I was ready to get baptized now that I knew how to put my head under water.”

So towards the end of the summer, Zoe was baptized in an inflatable pool.

Zoe is successfully baptized towards the end of summer 2017.

“Being baptized doesn't have to be this grand scenario thing. Anywhere there is a body of water and someone willing, it can happen,” Zoe’s Dad Brian Thomas said.

Willingly, Zoe put her faith over her fear.and now she wants others who are scared to swim to do the same.

“I want to tell them that there's nothing to be afraid of because the water has you. You just have to have faith in yourself.” Zoe said.

Zoe is one of the lucky ones. The Learn to Swim program she completed aims to teach all second graders in Guilford County Public Schools how to swim. But right now only 23% of students can participate because of lack of funding.

The program is run entirely by private funds.

If you are interested in donating to the Matt Brown Learn to Swim Endowment you can mail tax deductible contributions to:

Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro

Memo Line: “Matt Brown Learn to Swim Endowment”

330 S. Greene Street, #100

Greensboro, NC 27401

