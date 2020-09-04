GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coupon looks like something you could sink your teeth into promising 2 large pizzas from Domino's for sharing a link on Facebook. But anyway you slice it, the promotion is fake.

Here's the best way to find out if any coupon is real or fake.

Instead of clicking on the Facebook post, go to that company's website or social media page.

If the deal is real, they'll post it there.

And making things worse, the website Hoax-Slayer says if you actually clicked on coupons like these it could direct you to click on a list of links, giving the site permission to share your information with "site sponsors." "Soon you will be inundated with unwanted phone calls, text messages, emails."

So remember as cheesy as it is, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

RELATED: That coupon isn't real. That Facebook page isn't either. The trick to sniffing out a fake.

RELATED: A $100 Kohl's anniversary coupon spreading online is a fake

RELATED: It's a 'SCAM' warns Costco, stop sharing this fake $75 coupon on social media now