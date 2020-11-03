GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another jokester has used the old WFMY News 2 logo to create a prank post about the Coronavirus.

The prank claims the government is requiring workplaces to give “paid mandatory leave” and that “all schools will be closed for 2 weeks.”

The same message was shared by a Facebook user from New York City this weekend. We reported that post as false and asked Facebook to take it down. But it's not just WFMY News 2's logo being used in this prank. Similar messages have been posted by other people using logos from other news stations across the country. All of the messages are fake.

The post also says you can get the full article about which places are closed by clicking a link. When you click that link you get a picture of a gorilla. This time it was somebody's idea of a joke. But be careful clicking links on social media.

The FBI, North Carolina's Attorney General, and the Better Business Bureau have already warned that the bad guys are looking for ways to take advantage of your concerns and Coronavirus.

Clicking a link in a post might let them get your personal information or install spyware on your phones and computers.

If there is another post you see with WFMY News 2 logo that seems strange, please e-mail bbriscoe@wfmy.com to find out if it's true or false or message him on Facebook.

