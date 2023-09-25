LIST: Things to do in the fall in the Triad

List of Triad pumpkin patches, hayrides, and corn mazes to visit for the 2023 season.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors, and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!

Here's a list of farms and markets offering pumpkins, hayrides, and more for family and friends to enjoy.

Greensboro & Burlington Area

Open Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sept. 23-Oct. 29

5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455

Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bur-Mil-Park, Greensboro, NC

Piedmont Triad Farmer's Market

2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27235

High Point & Kernersville Area

2023 Corn Maze

Sept. 22 -Nov. 11

5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC

2991 Providence Church Road, Climax, NC 27233

Fall on the Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

Every Saturday and Sunday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 - Nov. 4

5290 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville

Winston-Salem Area

Red Hound Farms, 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons

