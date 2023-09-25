LIST: Things to do in the fall in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The arrival of cooler temperatures, changing colors, and all things pumpkin. Fall is officially here!
Here's a list of farms and markets offering pumpkins, hayrides, and more for family and friends to enjoy.
Greensboro & Burlington Area
Open Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Sept. 23-Oct. 29
5601 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27455
Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Bur-Mil-Park, Greensboro, NC
Piedmont Triad Farmer's Market
2914 Sandy Ridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27235
High Point & Kernersville Area
2023 Corn Maze
Sept. 22 -Nov. 11
5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC
2991 Providence Church Road, Climax, NC 27233
Fall on the Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
Every Saturday and Sunday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 - Nov. 4
5290 Smith Hollow Road, Kernersville
Winston-Salem Area
Red Hound Farms, 3239 Frye Bridge Road, Clemmons
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.