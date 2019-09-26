GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bring on the pumpkin spice, the hayrides, the corn mazes, the festivals! It’s gotta be, fall y’all!

Check out this list of fall events and haunted attractions happening across North Carolina.

As with any event or when visiting a farm, always click the links to check on costs, dates and hours for the event, parking and what you should know before going.

Also, remember the weather could impact corn mazes as well.

MAYBERRY DAYS

What: Every day is Mayberry Day in Mount Airy! But the Mayberry Days Festival has a lot more Andy Griffith Show fun that you don't want to miss! That includes when you can see Thelma Lou (Betty Lynn), and others with the show along with a checkers tournament, pork chop-eating and apple-peeling contests, trivia competitions, entertainment, a parade, and lots more fun!

When: Until September 29

Where: Mount Airy, NC

More: Find out more details: Mayberry Days

DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR

What: The Dixie Classic Fair is the state’s second-largest agricultural fair and celebrates food, carnival rides, booths, barnyard zoo, concerts, agriculture, and craft competitions and more!

When: October 4 – 13

Where: Winston-Salem, NC

More: Find out more details: Dixie Classic Fair

NORTH CAROLINA STATE FAIR

What: There’s nothing like the North Carolina State Fair! The fun takes place at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh and includes a Folkfest, grandstand shows, agricultural exhibits, competitions, rides, games, outdoor music stages, and a Kiddieland Fun Park.

When: October 17 – 27

Where: Raleigh, NC

More: Find out more about the North Carolina State Fair

BRUSHY MOUNTAIN APPLE FESTIVAL

What: It’s one of the largest festivals of its kind and that’s the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival in North Wilkesboro. The event is a free one-day arts and crafts festival, with local growers selling apples, cider, dried apples, and that’s not all. You’ll find 425 arts and crafts vendors, 100 food concessions, and four music stages, plus lots more!

When: October 5, 2019

Where: North Wilkesboro

More: Find out more about the Brushy Mountain Apple Festival

WOOLLY WORM FESTIVAL

What: It’s about more than predicting the weather! It’s about the best woolly worm that wins the race! For a fun and unique experience check out the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk. About 20,000 festivalgoers each year enjoy all the fun, food, and of course the races!

When: October 19 – October 20

Where: Banner Elk, NC

More: Find out more about the Woolly Worm Festival

SCAROWINDS

What: Carowinds is transformed from a theme park to a “scream park” as it’s the largest Halloween-themed event in the Carolinas. Not only are there thrill rides but haunted shows and other attractions.

When: Select nights through October 27, 2019

Where: Charlotte, NC

More: Find out more about Scarowinds

TWEETSIE GHOST TRAIN HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

What: Get ready for a Spooktacular family-friendly train ride! That is if you’re brave enough to ride the Ghost Train at Tweetsie! This is a fun and spooky thrill along the Blue Ridge Mountains. There are plenty of shows and activities for younger kids as well.

When: September 27 – 28, October 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26

Where: Blowing Rock, NC

More: Find out more about Tweetsie Ghost Train Halloween Festival

LEAF FESTIVAL

What: Head to Black Mountain for the Leaf Festival! It includes three days of outdoor concerts, family adventure villages, and lodging ranging from cabins to tent camping. It all takes place around Lake Eden.

When: October 17 – 20

Where: Black Mountain

More: Find out more about the Leaf Festival

CAROLINA BALLOONFEST

What: This is a one-of-a-kind spectacular event as you watch hundreds of hot air balloons take off into the sky! This year marks the 45th Carolina Balloonfest. It includes mass ascensions, a balloon glow, balloon rides, food, entertainment, and activity for kids.

When: October 18 – 20

Where: Statesville, NC

More: Find out more about Carolina Balloonfest

CAROLINA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

What: It’s a 16th century, European-style art party like no other! Check out the Carolina Renaissance Festival in Huntersville. The event includes theater, entertainment, the marketplace, a jousting tournament, and a feast fit for royalty.

When: Saturdays and Sundays from October 5 – November 24, 2019

Where: Huntersville, NC

More: Find out more about the Carolina Renaissance Festival

BARBECUE FESTIVAL

What: You know how they throwdown in uptown Lexington! This is a one-of-a-kind barbecue festival like no other! We’re talking, of course, the BBQ, music, 400 craft vendors/exhibitors, pig racing, lumberjacks, and a lot more fun! Plus, check out the WFMY News 2 crew!

When: October 26, 2019

Where: Lexington, NC

More: Find out more about the Barbecue Festival

SEAGROVE POTTERS

What: If you love pottery, then this is the place to go! The Seagrove Potters festival is the largest pottery community in the country. The festival features potters market, auction, demonstrations, and food vendors.

When: November 22 – 24

Where: Seagrove, NC

More: Find out more about the Seagrove Potters Festival

Find more Festivals in North Carolina!

MORE HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

Woods Of Terror (Greensboro): This is one scary place to visit, if you dare! It's located on Church Street in Greensboro. This is one spooky place to be September - November! For ticket prices, dates, and more information, visit Woods of Terror.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods (Archdale): This haunted attraction includes dates in October and early November. For ticket prices, details, directions, and other information, visit Kersey Valley Spookywoods.

Ghost Tours of Downtown Greensboro: The Triad is truly haunted! Find out for yourself by taking a Ghost Tour! For more information call 336-905-4060 or Carolina Haunts.

Scarrigan Farms (Mooresville): On select October nights, the 170-acre farm is transformed into the scariest haunted trail in the region! NOTE: This trail is not for children, all guests must be at least 12 years old. Click here for more information.

Tweetsie Railroad's Ghost Train (Blowing Rock): It's safe, scary fun for the whole family! Kids can enjoy Halloween shows and trick-or-treating before taking a haunting journey into the night on the Ghost Train! For ticket prices, directions, and other information, visit Tweetsie Railroad.

CORN MAZES, HAYRIDES, PUMPKIN PATCHES

Cornfield Maize Adventure (Archdale): 10-acre corn maze at Kersey Valley (1615 Kersey Valley Rd.) Open 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For ticket prices and other info, visit Maize Adventure.

Check It Out: Go Apple or Pumpkin Picking In The Triad

J.Razz and Tazz Farm: Includes pumpkin patch, cow train rides, corn maze, haunted forest hayrides, and farm equipment on display. For prices and other information, visit J.Razz and Tazz Farm.

Iseley Farms (Burlington): Pumpkin patch, hayrides, and more farm fun. Located at 2960 Burch Ridge Rd. For more information visit Iseley Farms.

McKee Cornfield Maze (Orange County): Get corn-fused in this cornfield maze in Orange County. You can also pick pumpkins, enjoy hayrides and have lots more family fun time. Open from September 28 - November 3. There are two mazes including a smaller one for children. Find out more by visiting McKee Cornfield Maze

Millstone Creek Orchards (Ramseur): Includes pumpkin patch, pick your own apples, hayrides, cider mill, and more. It's located at 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road. Visit their Millstone Creek Orchards for more details.

Harvest Ridge Corntacular Adventure (Ruffin): Includes corn maze, hayrides, barrel train, corn cannon, and pumpkin patch. Located at 545 Service Road. For more information about admission and hours, visit Harvest Ridge Corntacular Adventure

Carrigan Farms (Mooresville): If you're looking for an authentic pumpkin patch experience, look no further than Carrigan Farms. The Mooresville business has opened every October since 1975 and offers tractor-drawn hayrides that have been a family tradition for decades. Feel free to bring the kids and pick your own pumpkin from the patch. For prices, hours, and more information, click here.

Hodges Family Farm (Charlotte): The longest-running farm in Charlotte puts a big emphasis on family. For over 100 years, Hodges Family Farm has been serving Mecklenburg County and the annual pumpkin patch launches on September 28. With free admission, free photography, and free self-guided tours, Hodges Family Farm is perfect for those looking to have some fall fun on a budget. Click here for more information.

Riverbend Farm (Midland): This fall marks Riverbend Farm's 28th year in the pumpkin business, with over 20 acres ready for picking. The $5.50 admission in October includes plenty of fun activities, such as barnyard animals, wagon rides, and a farm-themed playground for children. Click here for more information.

Bush-N-Vine Fall Farm (York): Pick your own pumpkin and enjoy Saturday hayrides. Live music on select weekends, as well as plenty of fun activities for children. You won't want to miss the delicious apple cider or food trucks. And the best part? Most of the fun is FREE! Click here for more information.

Hall Family Farm (Charlotte): Check out the corn maze that covers over five acres of land! Plus, pick your own pumpkins and enjoy a musical hayride as part of this year's fun. For pricing, hours, and more information click here.

