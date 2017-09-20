Fall is in the air! That means jumping into leaves, taking trips to the mountain to check out the fall colors, apple pickin', corn mazes, hayrides, and fall festivals.

We’ve put together this Fall Guide to help you fall in love all over again with the fall season!

So, grab a cup of hot apple cider and keep reading.

Leaf Peeping Fun

Top Places To Check Out The Leaves

1. Blue Ridge Parkway – Ride the Blue Ridge Parkway to take in the most incredible views of the fall leaves. Here's a Blue Ridge Parkway guide detailing the best places to stop to take in the fall leaves and a guide to get you to where you need to go this fall season.

Vibrant oranges, yellows and golds lead the way to Grandfather Mountain along the Blue Ridge Parkway. According to experts, warm temperatures this week could slow down leaf color development, potentially prolonging peak color through the weekend.

Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Check It Out: Fall Lovers, This Could be a Great Year for Leaves

Blue Ridge Parkway Travel Planner

Blue Ridge Parkway Attractions

Fall Color Guide

2. Grandfather Mountain – Take in the cool crisp fall air and the foliage while walking on the Mile-High Swinging Bridge! The 228-foot suspension bridge spans an 80-foot chasm at more than one mile in elevation. Cross to the other side for a one of a kind view totally worth it.

Walking and Hiking Trails At Grandfather Mountain

Hours & Rates

Featured Events

Directions

Check It Out: Leaf Peeping: 10 Great Spots to Enjoy Fall Foliage

Fall color is speeding up along the Blue Ridge Parkway, illustrated by some bright reds, yellows and oranges at the Stack Rock Bridge. Photo by Skip Sickler

Skip Sickler

3. Blowing Rock – This mountain town is all about picturesque fall charm! Blowing Rock turns into one beautiful fall town with decorations, local shops, and views to take in the fall leaves!

Festivals at Blowing Rock

Campgrounds

Tim’s hike takes you to Hawksbill Mountain where the leaves are starting to change. This is a 1.5 mile round trip to the summit of the mountain about 4,000 ft in elevation. It’ has panoramic views of the canyon of Linville Gorge.

4. Table Rock – Table Rock is a must to view the leaves surrounding the Linville Gorge. The views are spectacular of the Linville Gorge from the 3,930-ft. peak. The 2.2-mile roundtrip has some steep climb but is worth the climb.

Plan Your Visit: Table Rock Guide

5. Chimney Rock – Chimney Rock has been described as a “fall color lover’s feast.” Hikes range from easy to strenuous trails where you can view all that fall has to offer in Western North Carolina.

Plan Your Visit: Chimney Rock

Fall colors blaze in this file photo from Chimney Rock Park. This fall is expected to have better leaf color than usual because of the drier than normal spring and summer.

6. Uwharrie National Forest - A little more than an hour's drive from Charlotte and Greensboro, the Uwharrie National Forest harbors seemingly untouched backcountry and some of the oldest mountains on the continent. The 51-acre national forest is also traversed by nearly 70 miles of trails, including two extensive routes perfect for color-loaded fall backpacking trips: the 10-mile Dutchman’s Creek and 20-mile Uwharrie Trail.

Check It Out: Best fall-foliage day trips around the USA

Check It Out: Apple Season Is Here: Where To Pick In Western NC

Apple Harvest in NC (Photo: Rachel Brownlee/Citizen-Times)

Places To Go

Woods Of Terror (Greensboro): This is one scary place to visit, if you dare! It's located on Church Street in Greensboro. This is one spooky place to be September - November! For ticket prices, dates, and more information, visit Woods of Terror.

Kersey Valley Spookywoods (Archdale): This haunted attraction includes dates in October and early November. For ticket prices, details, directions, and other information, visit Kersey Valley Spookywoods.

Ghost Tours of Downtown Greensboro: The Triad is truly haunted! Find out for yourself by taking a Ghost Tour! For more information call 336-905-4060 or Carolina Haunts.

Cornfield Maize Adventure (Archdale): 10-acre corn maze at Kersey Valley (1615 Kersey Valley Rd.) Open 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For ticket prices and other info, visit Maize Adventure.

Check It Out: Go Apple or Pumpkin Picking In The Triad

J.Razz and Tazz Farm: Includes pumpkin patch, cow train rides, corn maze, haunted forest hayrides, and farm equipment on display. For prices and other information, visit J.Razz and Tazz Farm.

Iseley Farms (Burlington): Pumpkin patch, hayrides, and more farm fun. Located at 2960 Burch Ridge Rd. For more information visit Iseley Farms.

McKee Cornfield Maze (Orange County): Get corn-fused in this cornfield maze in Orange County. You can also pick pumpkins, enjoy hayrides and have lots more family fun time. Open each weekend until October 29th. Haunted Maze will occur on October 21, 27, and 28. There are two mazes including a smaller one for children. Find out more by visiting McKee Cornfield Maze

At local farmers markets and pumpkin farms around Charlotte, you'll find plenty of pumpkins to choose from. However, a bad summer in the Midwest will likely affect canned pumpkin filler used in pies at Thanksgiving.

WCNC

Millstone Creek Orchards (Ramseur): Includes pumpkin patch, pick your own apples, hayrides, cider mill, and more. It's located at 506 Parks Crossroads Church Road. Visit their Millstone Creek Orchards for more details.

Green Dell Farm (Thomasville): Includes a pumpkin patch, scavenger hunt, tractor-pulled hayrides, cow train, fire pits, and more. The farm is located at 1055 Sullivan Road. Visit Green Dell Farm for hours and information about admission.

Harvest Ridge Corntacular Adventure (Ruffin): Includes corn maze, hayrides, barrel train, corn cannon, and pumpkin patch. Located at 545 Service Road. For more information about admission and hours, visit Harvest Ridge Corntacular Adventure

Rural Hill Amazing Maize Maze (Huntersville): Get lost in this giant seven-acre corn maze featuring over two miles of interconnecting paths. The whole 265 acres of Rural Hill Plantation is available during maze hours. While there, take a hayride around the farm, hike trails, or even pick a pumpkin! For more details, click here.

Tweetsie Railroad's Ghost Train (Blowing Rock): It's safe, scary fun for the whole family! Kids can enjoy Halloween shows and trick-or-treating before taking a haunting journey into the night on the Ghost Train! For ticket prices, directions, and other information, visit Tweetsie Railroad.

Scarrigan Farms (Mooresville): On select October nights, the 170-acre farm is transformed into the scariest haunted trail in the region! NOTE: This trail is not for children, all guests must be at least 12 years old. Click here for more information.

Carrigan Farms (Mooresville): If you're looking for an authentic pumpkin patch experience, look no further than Carrigan Farms. The Mooresville business has opened every October since 1975 and offers tractor-drawn hayrides that have been a family tradition for decades. Feel free to bring the kids and pick your own pumpkin from the patch. For prices, hours, and more information, click here.

Hodges Family Farm (Charlotte): The longest running farm in Charlotte puts a big emphasis on family. For over 100 years, Hodges Family Farm has been serving Mecklenburg County and the annual pumpkin patch launches on September 30. With free admission, free photography, and free self-guided tours, Hodges Family Farm is perfect for those looking to have some fall fun on a budget. Click here for more information.

Riverbend Farm (Midland): This fall marks Riverbend Farm's 24th year in the pumpkin business, with over 20 acres ready for picking. The $5.50 admission in October includes plenty of fun activities, such as barnyard animals, wagon rides, and a farm-themed playground for children. Click here for more information.

Country Days Corn Maze (Indian Trail): Country Days Corn Maze invites you to come and get swept off the farm with Dorothy into the magical land of Oz! You'll meet the Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Scarecrow while traveling the yellow brick road to Emerald City! Click here to learn more about this year's maze.

Bush-N-Vine Fall Farm (York): Pick your own pumpkin and enjoy Saturday hayrides. Live music on select weekends, as well as plenty of fun activities for children. You won't want to miss the delicious apple cider or food trucks. And the best part? Most of the fun is FREE! Click here for more information.

Hall Family Farm (Charlotte): Get lost in the "Space -- the Final Frontier" corn maze that covers over five acres of land! Plus, pick your own pumpkins and enjoy a musical hayride as part of this year's fun. For pricing, hours, and more information click here.

