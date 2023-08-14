When will it look like Fall in NC?

The Farmers' Almanac released a Fall Outlook for every state.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With school starting soon, folks are looking to the next season and asking, 'When will it be peak leaf-peeping time in North Carolina?'.

Well, The Farmers' Almanac already has a prediction. There is a list of dates and destinations on the Farmers' Almanac website. From Alabama to Wyoming, you can look at the probable dates for fall peak color.

In North Carolina, according to their stats and data, you're looking at October 12 through October 28 inland and you're looking at October 19 through November 4 on the coast for the 2023 Fall season.

Obviously, this is not an exact science, but the probability of peak foliage. Keep in mind, Fall begins on September 23, 2023.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, it looks like we're chilled and wet for the winter months outlook, but a lot of the country has stormy in the forecast. Everyone wants to know about snow. The words snowy or flakey are only for the northeast and breadbasket.

The fall foliage quality depends on more than just summertime temperature trends. Temperature and moisture are the main influences that affect autumn colors. Severe summer drought can delay the onset of fall by a few weeks, and a warm period during fall can lower the intensity of fall colors.

Chlorophyll is the chemical that keeps a leaf green. Daylight length, cooler temperatures, and sunshine all play into the change of colors in the leaves.

We're spoiled with so many great places to catch fall color here in North Carolina.