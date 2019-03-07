MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Fallen State Trooper Samuel Bullard was honored at Mount Airy's Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

His sister and other family members served as Honorary Grand Marshals at the parade.

Bullard died during a high-speed chase last year.

Downtown Mount Airy We hope you'll join us as we honor the memory and service of North Carolina Highway Patrolman Samuel Bullard, this Thursday, at our annual Fourth of July Parade & Celebration, in Downtown Mount Airy!...

He crashed after a driver took off from a traffic stop on I-77 in Elkin.

In May, his name was engraved at the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Bullard was from Wilkes County, and was a three-year veteran with the Highway Patrol.

Three people pleaded guilty in connection to his death.

