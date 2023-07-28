Families and Triad teams are working to keep cool as the steamy summer weather continues

As temperatures continue to climb into the middle 90s, trainers for the Winston-Salem Dash say their players start hydrating days before their games.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We have experienced some of the hottest weather of the year this week and more hot, muggy days await.

On Friday, families found themselves searching for a chill as the mercury spiked to the highest it's been all year.

"It's extremely hot!" Roderick Ratliff shared.

The splash pad at LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro was packed Friday afternoon with families searching for ways to cool off.

"Yesterday it was 103° according to the car whatever and it's still a little hot now. I brought my daughter. I hate to the splash pad to run around in the water and cool off," said Ratliff.

While some were making a splash.... others were making a dash to the baseball diamond.

This week, the Greensboro Grasshoppers have welcomed their cross-town rivals, the Winston-Salem Dash, to town.

"They're pretty good about taking care of themselves they know it's part of the game and something they have to deal with," said Carson Wooten, a trainer for the Winston-Salem Dash.

He said during games, they have fans, plenty of water, and cold towels for players.

Adding that their players' hydration begins long before gameday.

"The biggest thing is making sure we are but these guys each day to stay hydrated. The big thing I told him is if you're hydrating now for today it's too late so a lot of his guys are carrying around big jugs of water," said Wooten.

"We certainly do see patients this time of year, but maybe he's not prepared for the heat or maybe has overdone it a little bit," said Dr. Michael Fitch, a doctor in the Emergency Department at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Dr. Fitch says the heat can impact everyone in different ways.

He encourages you to take breaks from the heat when temperatures are this hot.

Adding that even short breaks in the air conditioning can make a big difference.

"I think, listening to your body is really the best advice. It will let you know when you're feeling that usual self if you feel like you've ever done it a little bit. Cities have shown that even a short amount of time inside the air conditioning to cool off can really make a difference so if you especially are working outside this time of year, make sure that you plan some breaks and plan some locations to get in from the heat," said Dr. Fitch.

With summer far from over, some are already longing for cooler weather.

"Me, personally, I like spring and fall because they're kind of in between you know, so I like spring and fall," said Ratliff.