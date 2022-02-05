Families still searching for justice on 4th anniversary of Greensboro double murder

Jermaine Wilson and his girlfriend Shaquanna Hudson were shot and killed 4 years ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been an agonizing four years for the families of a man and woman killed in a Greensboro double murder.

Four years ago Monday, someone shot and killed Jermaine Wilson and his girlfriend Shaquanna Hudson. The case has gone cold since May 2, 2018.

"It's hard," said Tomekkia Collins.

She is Wilson's older sister and said her brother was kind, friendly and the life of the party. They spoke almost daily.

"With no justice and with no one being arrested, I really have no words it to even describe it," Collins said. "It’s rough when you have a family member that’s taken away from you so suddenly."

Lelia Hudson feels a similar pain over the loss of her daughter, Shaquanna Hudson.

"Today was very hard. I really didn’t want to get up," Hudson said. "I was thinking about my daughter and nights without phone calls with her. Still thinking about this not being solved."

Jermaine Wilson and Shaquanna Hudson both left behind children. Wilson has a son, now 17 years old.

"His son was everything to him. He loved his son and his son loved him," Collins said. "With his father being gone, we are the closest thing that he has to his dad."

Lelia Hudson has been raising her daughter's four children ever since the murders.

"It's really been hard raising four teenagers. They have different personalities and some days they have ups and downs as we all do," Hudson said.

Shequanna Hudson's oldest son graduated high school without her. Her oldest daughter, Shaniya Holloway graduates next month. She'll go to UNC-Greensboro to study nursing.

"It's very hard and prom is coming up so it's really hard for her not to see me graduate and see me in a dress," Holloway said. "I saw her as a friend, a very close friend and now she's gone. It's just like who do I talk to now?"

There's a $3,800 reward for information in the case. The families are hoping for answers before the next anniversary.

"Two lives were lost that night. (Justice is) really the only thing that would give us some type of peace," Collins said.