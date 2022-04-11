Who killed Autumn and Gustav? Families seek justice in Greensboro double homicide

Autumn Miller and Gustav Brown were shot and killed in January 2022. Crimestoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The families of two young people shot and killed in Greensboro in January are begging for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest.

"I just want somebody to come clean," said Erica Watkins, the mother of Autumn Miller.

Autumn Miller and Gustav Brown were shot and killed on January 3 on Drawbridge Parkway in Greensboro

"It has been like my soul has been ripped out because somebody took my daughter and we (have) no answers and it was senseless," said Watkins.

Annetta Anderson, Gustav Brown's grandmother, says Autumn and Gustav were dating and left on January 3 to run an errand.

"(They) said well we’ll be back and I kept waiting and waiting and waiting and they never came back," said Anderson.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The families believe someone knows something that could help solve the case and bring closure.

"(Autumn) would want justice," Watkins said. "There’s no such thing as snitching. She definitely didn’t deserve this. She was a kind person and please please for her sake, and her son's sake come forward."

Autumn has a three year old son that her mother said she loved dearly.

"When my grandson goes to bed, he’s asking where his mother is. He wants his mom, he's going to grow up without a mom," Watkins said.

Anderson said the two were making plans for the future and she lights a candle on the national gun violence website every morning in their memory.