Memorial Day is like every other day for some families who still mourn the loss of loved ones

The Harris family lost Joshua Harris back in 2008. They said they miss their navy seal every single day.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — As most of us celebrate a long holiday weekend it’s important to remember why Memorial Day is important to honor and remember those who have served and given their lives for our freedom.

One day the Harris family will never forget was back in 2008.

“There were six seals standing at the front door and I knew, and I dropped,” explained Dr. Sam Harris.

Harris and his wife Evelyn sat down with Amber Lake and told her about their 36-year-old son Joshua Harris, who died while serving our country.

After serving 8 years as a navy seal, Harris was sent on a night mission where he died. Since that day, his family remembers the mark he left on their hearts.

“Do we mourn Josh a lot? Yeah, of course, we do. And on certain days, it can take over,” his mother, Evelyn Harris said.

Joshua also left a mark on their home that is now covered in original pieces of artwork he did throughout his life.

“The things he loved to do he did a well, and the same carried all the way on to SEAL training,” Evelyn Harris said.

The Harris family takes Memorial Day, and every other day to remember their son, as well as thank and honor the servicemembers who are still alive.

Dr. Harris explains, “how much they accomplished for us and protect us and how hard it is for them to the work that they do. And we should appreciate them.”

Forever holding onto Joshua's mark.

“We are very proud of him. Sincerely proud and I think I think people who ever knew he'll feel proud to do it,” Evelyn Harris said.

The pain that this one family endures every single day, many feel the same.

Wendy Harmon is remembering her dad, Jim Lockhard who served in the army.

Tony Caruso remembers his son, Anthony Caruso who was a marine.

Elizabeth Kelly is remembering her cousin, Paul Voss who served in the air force.