'He was a loving person' | Family and coach honor Winston-Salem amateur baseball player

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's been a heartbreaking few days for a Winston-Salem family.

29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. was at a party over the weekend on Liberty Street when someone shot him and two others.

"It was just us two. We were all we had. Just me him and my mom. So, it’s a big loss like I said it’s just us two so she lost her only son," said his sister, Kecia Duzant.

Duzant said Rice would've turned 30 this year. She called him the life of the party and said he would always encourage those around him to smile.

He had four children.

Wednesday, friends and family held a candlelight vigil in his honor.

"Seeing the sheer number of people he touched in 29 years and what he meant to people, it's just amazing to see. I love the love, that's what keeps us going. You can't find a bad story about him he's always loving he's always encouraging. He leaves a legacy that's positive," said Duzant.

Rice was also an amateur baseball player for the Winston-Salem Warthogs Amateur Baseball Team.

He played centerfield for three seasons with the team.

Team owner and manager Billy Creason said the level of competition Rice brought to the team was second to none.

"He could change the course of the game with one swing of the bat. Defensively he came up big on big plays in the outfield and he was a heck of a base runner. He was so fast and such a smart base runner, one of the smartest at any level of baseball I've coached," said Winston-Salem Warthogs owner and manager Billy Creason.

The team is playing in a tournament Friday and will honor Rice by placing his jersey in the dugout.