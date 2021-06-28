Family and friends remember the lives lost in deadly Oak Ridge car crash

The two young men grew up in Guilford County. Both just started their college careers.

OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Rememberances are pouring out for two Guilford County teenagers killed in an Oak Ridge car crash.

Two crosses now sit at the crash site on NC Highway 150. As people gathered at the Oak Ridge Town Park Amphitheater, two more lined the sidewalk.

They are for two 19-year-olds--Jeff Jones and Zack Williamson.

"They went into the heavens together," Jeff Jones' dad, Bob said.

Friends gathered to share stories of both men. Williamson was a lacrosse player at Guilford College. Jones was a student at West Virginia University.

"Jeff, I've never met someone so ambitious and driven and had their life figured out at age 19 like he did," a friend said.

"No matter what (Zack) was always there for me. If I just wanted to get out of the house he would always meet me at common," another said.

They were rivals in high school. Jones went to Southwest Guilford High and Williamson went to Northwest Guilford.

"Here's the red and kelly green together for a sad but beautiful common cause today," Bob Jones said.

The gathering took place just a short drive from the site where the truck crashed Friday night.

Highway Patrol said the driver, 18-year-old Jacob Stevens, faces several charges including two counts of felony death by motor vehicle.

Also in the crash was 19-year-old Tavis Williamson who survived.

His arm was in a sling and he wore a body brace as he came to remember his friends.

"I love (Tavis) so much and he's lucky. So lucky. He's a miracle," Zack Williamson's girlfriend said.

Jones' sister made a plea to all those who came to show love. She told the crowd she also lost a boyfriend to an accident involving drunk driving. She asked them to make a promise in honor of her brother and Zack Williamson.

"I want you all to promise me that you will not drink and drive. I want you to promise me that you will not get in a car with someone drinking and driving," she said.