Woman loses mom and aunt in US-52 wrong-way crash

Family had released the names of two women who died following a wrong-way crash on US-52 in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Emily Salinas Hernandez said she lost her mom, Santa Hernandez Bernardino, and her aunt, Estefania Hernandez Bernardino, in the crash.

Hernandez said her loved ones were coming back from a girl's night out when the head-on collision happened.

The Hernandez sisters were two of the four people who died in the crash.

Police said three people died on the scene, while another died at the hospital.

It's not clear which car was traveling in the wrong direction.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the Winston-Salem police department said they will not release the names of the people involved until officers are finished gathering all pieces of the investigation.

