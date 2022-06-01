House fire leaves 2 adults and 1 child displaced in Burlington

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction with an electric water heater.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two adults and a child are displaced after a house fire in Burlington early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The Burlington Fire Department got a call to 1036 Elwood Street around 2:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the house.

Fire officials said everyone got out safely, and firefighters put the fire out in 12 minutes.

Officials said there was $36,000 in damage to the house and $5,000 to the items inside.

