Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday.
Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m.
The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove.
