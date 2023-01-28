Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday.

The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove.

