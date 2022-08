The residents were out but there was a cat still inside.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.

There was heavy smoke coming from a single-family home on West Fifth Street. All of the residents were out but a cat was still inside.

Fire crews said the fire started inside the kitchen, leaving their belongings untouched during the fire. They were able to save the cat and return it to the owners.

Red Cross and the home's property management team assisted the displaced five residents.