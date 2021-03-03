Family dog nearly dies in Burlington house fire

As firefighters were searching the house, they found the family dog lying unconscious.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A family’s dog had to be revived and treated after a fire broke out at a house in Burlington Wednesday.

The Burlington Fire Department was called just after 4:30 a.m. to the home in the 1400 block of Belmont Street. Firefighters arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the house, and the people who live there trying to escape, the department said.

Everyone made it out safely. As firefighters were searching the house, they found the family dog lying unconscious. They took the pet out of the house and treated it for smoke inhalation. The dog regained consciousness.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.