Family, friends hold 'peace ride' in honor of Natasha Walker

Natasha Walker was killed in Greensboro on January 1, 2023. A "peace ride" was held in her honor and to speak out against violence in the Triad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friends and family of Natasha Walker gathered in Greensboro this afternoon for a peace ride in her honor.

Walker was killed on New Year's Day near Cridland Road.

Organizers say today's ride honors her life and draws attention to ongoing violence in the Triad.

More than 2 dozen people have been shot throughout the Triad over the last 2 weeks.

Something, Walker's husband, Jesse Walker, says needs to stop before more families feel the pain he has faced this year.

"I lost my wife that was actually helping the community, put people in homes, fixing credit, financial literacy, she did all of that, just helping, and that's what was taken from us," said Walker.

The theme for Saturday's ride was "each one, reach one."

Participants are hopeful that if everyone can have an impact on one person, it could help curb the recent acts of violence.

"Due to us losing her to gun violence, we wanted to bring awareness to that because a lot of people in Greensboro are dealing with the exact same," said Chynna Donnell.

The man responsible for Walker's death is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.