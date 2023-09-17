Family, friends remember two teens killed, one year ago, in Orange County

18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods were found shot to death in a field in western Orange county last September.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — It's been one year since 18-year-old Devin Clark at 14-year-old Lyric Woods were found shot in Orange County.

A group riding ATVs found their body in a field right off of Buckhorn Road.

It took weeks to locate the suspect you at the time was only 17 years old.

Investigators later identified that shooter as as Isaiah Ross when they announced he would be charged as an adult.

According to the autopsy report, Clark and Woods were both shot multiple times, with more than 16 shell casings found at the scene.

Families of both victims have struggled since the shooting.

Wrestling with emotions of anger and sadness.

We spoke to Tiffany Concepcion, Devin Clark's mother last year, soon after investigators announced they had arrested the man that allegedly killed her son.

"We got a little piece of justice done. It's a little bit of closure but it's not a lot because we have a lot more we have to solve in this case," said Concepcion. "I didn't know lyric but I know of her now since this happened she seem like she was a really good girl. She played volleyball and she had to be a wonderful girl for her to be Devin's friend."

On Sunday morning, family and friends of both teenage victims gathered to release balloons in their memory.

On Friday, just two days prior to the anniversary of their death, someone vandalized, a memorial honoring both Clark and Woods.

On by 7:30 Saturday morning, Greg Tilley's Pressure Washing professionally cleaned the markings off of both memorials, at no charge.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they will be patrolling the area more frequently.