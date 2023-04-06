'I don't think we will ever heal' | Family mourns the loss of 18-year-old NC A&T student killed in shooting

Jeremiah Fraizer told News 2 his daughter Deja Reaves played volleyball and loved to sing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The father of a North Carolina A&T student shared his grief after someone shot and killed his daughter.

Greensboro police say 18-year-old Deja Reaves died after a shooting near campus.

Her father spoke to News 2 about her life and the memories they shared.

Jeremiah Frazier said his 18-year-old daughter Deja Reaves was a singer, volleyball player, and a hardworking student.

"She just was an awesome daughter," Frazier said.

The North Carolina A&T freshman had so much life ahead of her when police say someone shot and killed her just a half mile from campus.

"This is the last thing we ever imagine her being three weeks away from coming home from her first year of college to be now deceased," Frazier said.

Reaves and her family are from Chicago. Her father said he got the call from a detective saying his daughter had died.

"I completely lost it. I begged him not to tell me that. I was devastated and heartbroken," Frazier said.

Reaves was the oldest of seven siblings aged from one to 11 years old. The two older children found out about the news of their big sister from their dad.

"Just explaining to them, seeing them break down and it just adds to the hurt that we are experiencing at this time," Frazier said.

As the family continues to mourn and receive support from the community, they are calling for harsher laws to put an end to gun violence.

"Today it’s my child, but tomorrow it could very well be someone else’s," Frazier said.