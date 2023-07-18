Mother and daughter reunited with family after being separated while rafting on the Yadkin River, deputies say

Wilkes County deputies said a mother and daughter were separated from the rest of their family while rafting.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family of five, two adults and three children, were separated on a Triad river Saturday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the family went rafting on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the Yadkin River.

Later on that night, Wilkes County deputies said the mother and daughter were separated from the other three family members.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they received a report about the incident.

Nearly an hour later, deputies said all five members of the family were reunited on land.

