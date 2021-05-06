'We found a gift from grief' | Family of man killed after his fiancée's baby shower, welcomes new addition and starts scholarship program

The family said the community rallied around them during their time of grief so they want to return the gesture through the 'ForeverTwenty9 Scholarship'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of a Greensboro man shot and killed after leaving a baby shower for his pregnant fiancée has set up a scholarship in his memory.

Greensboro Police said they are still trying to find who shot 29-year-old Shannon Jamaal Carter on January 17, 2021. Police said Carter was among two people whom officers found shot by a gas station on West Gate City Boulevard just after midnight that day. Carter later died from his injuries.

"It came as a total shock to my family and our friends and our entire community," Shan Carter, victim's brother.

According to his family, Carter graduated from Dudley High in 2011 and became a barber. They said Carter was going to be a dad in just a few weeks as he was expecting a baby boy with his fiancée. His fiancee later gave birth to a baby boy, Ashton J. Carter, 29 days after the incident.

"He was 8 lbs. 13 oz. and 20 inches long and his labor was only four hours," said Alexis Gould, Carter's fiancée. Carter's family said since Ashton's birth, they've found a gift in their grief. Now two months old, new mom Alexis Gould said Baby Ashton brought light into their lives at a very dark time.

"He's just smiling, he's a happy baby, just like his father was and had a happy spirit about himself two...feet and fingers like his father," Gould said.

The family said the community rallied around them and brought them comfort during their time of grief. Many were especially concerned about the expectant mother and sent her kind, thoughtful, and prayer-filled messages for safe delivery.

Now they want to return the gesture through the newly founded Forever 29 scholarship. The scholarship would go towards supporting students.

"We have three initiatives and they are cultivating community connections, engaging in community development, and also fostering community restoration," Carter said.

He said community members can also support the campaign by contributing $29 or any other amount and share on social media using #ForeverTwenty9. Carter said the foundation would also help raise awareness about gun violence prevention.

"We have to do something to reduce the violence here in Greensboro. I'm not sure that Shannon knew his attacker and I am not even sure who that person could be, however, we do believe that we have to do our part to make sure that this doesn't happen to other families," he said.

Carter's brother said the number '29' has become symbolic for the family. He said his brother was killed at the age of 29 and Baby Ashton was born 29 days after his dad's murder.

He said for the family, Ashton is a gift that makes them smile instead of cry when they remember their loved one who is no longer here.

"With God's grace, Ashton is now here, and he's a reminder and a testament to what a great person and man that Shannon was," he said.

Greensboro police have not yet made any arrests in this case nor identified a suspect.