Family of fallen Boone deputy gets mortgage-free home

BOONE, N.C. — The family of a fallen North Carolina deputy will never have to make a payment on their house again.



The group Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the Ward family's mortgage.

Watauga County Sergeant Chris Ward died in April. Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check in Boone. It turned into an 13 hours-long standoff.