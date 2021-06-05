Family of fallen Boone deputy gets mortgage-free home

BOONE, N.C. — The family of a fallen North Carolina deputy will never have to make a payment on their house again.
The group Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the Ward family's mortgage.
Watauga County Sergeant Chris Ward died in April. Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox responded to a welfare check in Boone. It turned into an 13 hours-long standoff.
Watauga County Sheriff's officials said five people were killed, including the two deputies, the man involved and also his parents, following the standoff and ambush.