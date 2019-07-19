GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County judge has lowered the bond for a woman accused of intentionally driving her car at a Greensboro Police Officer.

On July 6, one of the officers on Willomore Street fired his weapon, hitting the driver of the vehicle, 27-year-old. Paulickia Hairston. She spent several days in the hospital, recovering from those injuries. Her family said she was shot in the face.

On Wednesday, Hairston was released, and taken to the Guilford County jail where she was placed under a $50,000 bond. She was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Law Enforcement Officer or Government Official. During her first appearance on Thursday, a judge reduced that bond from $50,000 to $20,000.

Her family tells WFMY News 2, they don't believe she would hurt anyone.

"I was devastated. She wasn't raised bad. She was a good child. She worked. She's just a good human being with a good heart," said Hairston's mother, Anne King.

Hairston's brother, Chris Curry, said he believes the shooting and the charge were an overreaction.

"I don't think it's justified. The officer was clearly out of the way when he fired the weapon. No one got hurt. No one got injured," he said.

"To be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, and no one was ever touched? I was under the assumption that if you assault someone you have to touch them. This officer was not touched, nor any officer was touched."

We asked Greensboro Police for a response. A spokesperson issued this statement:

"The preliminary details of this incident as provided by the Greensboro Police Department are accurate and the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Ms. Hairston was charged accordingly."

Meantime, the officer who fired the shot is on administrative leave which is standard in officer-involved shootings.