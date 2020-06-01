GREENSBORO, N.C. — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run accident Saturday morning is speaking out about their loss.

The accident happened just after 6:00 a.m. near the intersection of South Swing Road and Tri-Port Court in Greensboro.

Police say 60-year-old Earnest Lee Cook was walking in the roadway when a 2015 Subaru Forrester struck him.

The driver 76-year-old Moon Suk Shin fled the scene but turned herself into police custody around 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Suspect turns herself in following deadly hit-and-run crash in Greensboro

Cook's sister says he was on his way to catch the bus home from work and the news was hard to take.

"Someone hit him and left him in the street and then another car ran over him and that car stopped and called the police," said Betty Connally of Greensboro.

Connally said the accident happened only a block away from the bus stop he was trying to get to.

"We kept on saying, you know, can we see the body to make sure it's our brother you know,"

"Ernie had his id on him and it matches and the only address he had on him was mine and I didn't know he had my address like that," said Connally through tears as she was comforted by her nieces and grand-daughter.

Connally said she is most pained because she and her brother had not been able to see each other since a barbecue at her home on July 4th.

But they had been texting and were planning a visit since he couldn't come by over the holiday.

"I had bought Ernie something for Christmas and I was going to give it to him this weekend and look at what has happened. I just don't know, I just don't think it was fair," cried Connally.

Connally said her brother loved to walk and take the bus so she had gotten him a woolen headcover with a scarf attached to it that he could use to shield his face from the cold temperature and wind.

He had also called her a week ago and left her a voicemail which would be the last record of life she would have of 'Ernie'.

"This past Sunday he called me and said 'Hey Sis, how are you doing, I know you're there, this is your brother Ernie pick up the phone.' I wish I had checked my voice mail and from now on I will check my voicemail," she added

She's shared it with her family and plans to hold on to it as a dear memory of her late brother.

"It's still there and I won't erase that, I won't ever erase that voicemail."

