GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're learning new information about an officer-involved shooting in Greensboro.

The shooting happened Saturday on Willowmore Street.

Greensboro Police say when they arrived on scene for a disturbance call involving guns, two people jumped into a car and started driving towards the officers.

One officer shot at the car and hit the driver, Paulickia Hairston.

GPD says the driver was hit in the head.

They say the injuries are not life-threatening, but when we talked to the victim's brother, he told us she is in critical condition.

The passenger in the car left the scene, but turned himself in to police yesterday.

Police talked to him, but say he isn't facing any charges.

The officer who fired is on administrative duty during the investigation.

