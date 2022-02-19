x
Family-owned gym in Burlington honors marine who was severely hurt overseas

Garrett Carnes is a student and instructor at The Jiu-Jitsu gym. The owner says Carnes is an inspiration to everyone at the gym.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Jiu-Jitsu gym in Burlington honored one of its students and instructors, Garrett Carnes Saturday. 

In July of 2020, the gym's roof collapsed due to a storm. The owner, Karen Canup told News 2 it's been a hard two years but things are much better. 

The gym will be holding a celebration for Carnes at their new location in Burlington. Carnes is a Marine, who was severely injured overseas 10 years ago.

Credit: WFMY News 2
Garrett Carnes- Jiu Jistu class instructor and Veteran

The owner told News 2 his life was forever changed.  

The celebration is called 'ALIVE day'. Canup said Garrett is an inspiration to everyone at the gym.

 

