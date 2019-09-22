DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Family and friends are remembering a Davie County bus driver who died while driving kids home from school on Thursday. Coleen Gather worked for Davie County Schools for more than 40 years, and her family says she loved working as a bus driver.

"She was very loving. She never got mad. She was easy to get along with. She was always laughing and in such a good mood," said Unique Dalton, one of her grandaughters.

Gaither had five sons and one daughter. Her oldest son, Gordon Gaither, says he is grateful that the students tried to revive Mrs. Gaither, and ended up taking control of the bus and pulling it over to safety.

"Those kids that were on the bus with my momma, if I get ever got the chance, I would love to hug each and every one of them. Because I know my mom, as she was leaving this world, her last thoughts were taking care of those kids," said Gordon.

Gordon said when he arrived at the hospital after his mother's medical emergency, staff members even commented how much they loved Mrs. Gaither as their bus driver.

"You can ask anybody, anywhere, they loved my mom," Gordon said.