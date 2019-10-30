GREENSBORO, N.C. — A family that has lived without their son for the last sixteen years, is now missing one of the people who helped keep his memory alive.

George and Pat Gates grew close with Kay Hagan when she worked to get a law changed after their son was killed in a hit-and-run.

In 2003, 27-year-old, Stephen Gates stopped on I-40 to check a flat tire when someone hit him, switched spots with their passenger, then took off. It prevented the original driver from being convicted for the deadly hit-and-run.

"The hit and run law was broken," said George Gates.

He says Hagan sponsored and pushed a bill for change. Stephen's Law passed 2 years later, which Gates looks at now, as a memorial for his son.

"We've always thought of the result as a 600-word epitaph for our son that keeps other people from experiencing what we did," said Gates.

Representative Pricey Harrison worked on the law with Hagan.

"We worked closely with the family and it was really my first significant piece of legislation so I needed her guidance," said Harrison.

"We're grateful for her having been part of our lives," said George, "Especially at a really difficult time in our life, and for the friendship that we had because of that connection and we'll miss her for that."

