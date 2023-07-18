Mother and daughter reunited with family after being separated while rafting on the Yadkin River

Wilkes County deputies said a mother and daughter were separated from the rest of their family while rafting.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The initial law enforcement agency said there were five family members involved and the actual agency who responded to the scene has since corrected the number of family members to four.

A family of four, two adults and two children, were separated on a Triad river Saturday, according to the Ronda Fire Department.

Deputies said the family went rafting on Saturday at 3 p.m. on the Yadkin River.

Later that night, Wilkes County deputies said the mother and daughter were separated from the other two family members.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they received a report about the incident.

Nearly an hour later, deputies said all four members of the family were reunited on land.

