Family surprises loved one with special honor from a distance

Donna Turner misplaced her President's Volunteer Service Award pin earlier this year. Now, her family is reuniting her with that pin.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Donna Turner is a resident at Pennybyrn in High Point. Turner is known for her dedication to serving the community. She was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award; an honor given to her directly from President George W. Bush in 2008.

Her service work started in 1983, when she worked for hospice. By 2008, she volunteered more than 25,000 hours with Hospice of the Piedmont.

Her pin was her greatest honor; she wore it every day.

Unfortunately, her pin was misplaced earlier this year.

Her daughter, Terri, helped replace the pin and had it delivered to Pennybyrn.

Because of coronavirus, Turner's family couldn't deliver the pin to her personally or celebrate getting her a replacement.

Pennybyrn staff gave Turner a surprise celebration to honor the special moment.

"Obviously I was very surprised and grateful to be recognized. I was just thrilled to get my pin back and the medallion was something new. I know it meant so much to my family, too," Turner said.

She said the celebration, and getting her pin back, was a day she'd never forget.