DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Thursday night's phone call is one Jeffrey Heitman will remember for a long time.

"It pops up as my son. I answer the phone expecting to talk to him and there's a gentleman on the other line," said Heitman.

The man told him his son and his family were in a head-on collision.

"He starts telling me what's going on. They're going to have to cut him out of the car," he said.

His son Jason, grandson Trent, and daughter-in-law Stacy were in a car accident on Thursday on NC 8 in Davidson County.

"It's like your hearing. You're trying to process figure out what they're still saying," he said.

Jeffrey and his wife rushed to the hospital.

Jason and Stacy have several broken bones.

Their son Trent has a broken neck and is spending his third birthday in the hospital.

"If you look at the accident and look at what's happened, Jason should have died at the scene. Trent should have been paralyzed at best or killed outright, but God protected them," said Heitman.

Troopers said the crash happened Thursday night on NC 8 in Davidson County.

Highway Patrol said an SUV crossed the center line and hit the family's minivan head-on.

The 83-year-old woman driving the SUV, Callie Chriscoe, died at the scene, according to troopers.

Jeffrey said Jason is doing better, but still has a long road ahead.

The same with little Trent and Stacy, who's also 8 months pregnant.

They said the baby should be fine.

The family owns Cook's BBQ in Lexington.

They had to shut down the restaurant afterward because they just couldn't operate it, but t's reopening Friday as they continue to recover in the hospital, amid a lot of support from people around them.

"We've received so many calls, texts, comments on Facebook, word through others that 'We're praying for you guys, we're behind you, we're supporting you,'" he said.

