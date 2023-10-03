Report: Family of WBTV meteorologist suing over deadly helicopter crash

While specifics have not yet been released, the NTSB has a standard process it typically follows in the aftermath of an aviation crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wife of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers is suing over the November helicopter crash in which Myers and chopper pilot Chip Tayag died, according to the Charlotte Observer.

The Charlotte Observer reports the suit cites concerns over contaminated fuel and improper maintenance with the engine. The suit is against Wilson Air Center, TTWN Media Network and iHeartMedia, which the complaint cites as owner and operator of the helicopter.

The Myers family is asking a jury to award them damages, according to the report. The Observer also reports Gary Robb is the attorney representing the family. Robb also represented Vanessa Bryant after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

Myers and Tayag were doing training when their helicopter crashed near I-77. Aviation officials have not given an official cause; the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has a standard process it typically follows in the aftermath of an aviation crash.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Wilson Air Center, TTWN Media Network, iHeartMedia, Robb & Robb LLC, and Mecklenburg County Superior Court for comment.

