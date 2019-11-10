CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The famous Hurricane Dorian Jeep, that made its rounds on the internet, is headed to the Charlotte Motor Speedway later this month.

According to the speedway, the red Jeep Grand Cherokee will dry dock at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Oct. 17-19 Pennzoil AutoFair.

According to WMBF, Myrtle Beach Police came across an abandoned SUV near the shoreline in Myrtle Beach at the height of Hurricane Dorian.

Police said that someone decided to drive the Jeep out on the beach, WMBF reports. That driver then got stuck and decided to abandon the car.

WMBF spoke with the owner of the Jeep, Nick Feliciano, who said his cousin borrowed the car and thought it would be a good idea to go to the beach to catch the sunrise before the storm hit.

"I guess there’s that runoff there and he didn’t realize it was in front of him, he was looking out the window when he went off and got stuck," Feliciano explained.

Feliciano said his cousin didn't tell him what happened -- until police showed up at his door.

"He avoided me for a good hour or two because he didn’t know what to say and then the police actually came to the house. And they said, ‘hey we found your Jeep on the beach.’ Then I called him and spoke to him and he told me exactly what happened," Feliciano said.

Knowing how much accidental joy their story has brought people, the Felicianos have agreed to display the totaled 4X4 during the Oct. 17-19 Pennzoil AutoFair.

This "must-sea" attraction will be parked in front of the speedway's Victory Lane during the three-day show. The Jeep is also being used to raise money for Dorian victims in the Bahamas through a GoFundMe.com account, with funds going to UNICEF.

"Our insurance wanted to total it, but they wouldn't let us buy it back because of health reasons," Feliciano said. "We explained the role it played in the hurricane coverage and that our goal was to help the Bahamas through the Jeep's popularity, so the company gave us a year's grace period to use it for that. We are taking the opportunity handed to us to raise money for the families in the Bahamas."

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC



















