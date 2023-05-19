1-mile to 2,500 miles | Fans going the distance for NASCAR All-Star week

Fans from all around the world are already in town as NASCAR All-Star week shifts into high gear.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Fans have traveled from near and far to witness history as the NASCAR Cup Series returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

"I’ve talked to some people from Wisconsin, Michigan, from Texas, Ontario Canada, I think there are people here from Washington," said Isabelle Curry.

Curry has sold firewood to folks from all over at Mary Bower's campground.

She knew just who to introduce us to as we searched for the fans who traveled great distances to attend the All-Star race.

"We’re from Windsor Ontario Canada," said Paul Labonte, no relation to NASCAR Champions, Bobby and Terry Labonte.

That's right, Paul and Kelle Labonte made the 12-hour drive from Windsor, Ontario, Canada to spend the week in North Wilkesboro.

"We went up to see the late models the other day, the ASA, and all that and the big boys are here now and we’ll see what happens," said Paul Labonte.

After the All-Star race, The Labontes' plan to spend next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, before heading home.

They’re not alone, this week we have spoke with fans from Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan and even Washington State.

But on the other hand, you can’t live much closer than Joshua Griffith and his family.

"We literally come from about a mile away. My parents actually live over here all their life the last 40 something years. Born and raised right here in the backyard of the track. Used to go down and ride the go carts back in the day," said Griffith.

Griffith is from North Wilkesboro and has spent the week camping outside of turn 4.

He always hoped to have the opportunity to let his family experience North Wilkesboro, just like he did, growing up just down the road.

"It’s amazing. My daughter, I’ve been taking her to school from here, and she texted me before she got to class and she told me I missed the track, I missed the camper, I’m ready to come back," said Griffith.

From near and far, the excitement and gratitude for this experience is immeasurable.

"Thank you, thank you. Thanks for Wilkes county for bringing the track back," said Paul and Kelle Labonte.

"The county is behind this 100% and that's a true testament to how much we want this track back."