GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bountiful Land Food for All Farmers Market launched its initial attempt to end food apartheid on Sunday.

The project aims to bring fresh and cost-effective foods to local food deserts and give some commercial outlets for farmers of color. The market was organized by the NC NAACP's Anti-Poverty Committee. Food apartheid describes when an area has a lack of access to healthy food and how it is systematic.

"Our goal is to get food to people who can't get it," said Dr. Deborah H. Barnes with the NC NAACP.

