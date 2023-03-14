How farmers protect against the frigid cold

Whitaker Farms is taking steps like covering crops in cloths and running water through lines to protect their farm.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — Farmers across the Triad are bracing for another night of frigid temperatures.

Whitaker Farms in Randolph County is putting down cloths on their outdoor crops.

They used even heavier cloths than normal to protect from the hard freeze.

They'll also use water for protection.

"We think they are protected and we will probably run some water underneath the clothes because the water out of the well keeps it warmer, we'll do some warm water running through our drip lines," said Whitaker Farms owner Faylene Whitaker.

Luckily employees have space in the greenshouse to porect other crops.

Things like tomatoes and flowers were already in there, but they moved in other things like trees already budding.

Whitaker Farms thinks they've taken enough precautions but say they are worried about North Carolina peach farmers.

Peaches are already at about 85% and if the freeze hurts the fruit, it could really damage peach farmer's bottom line.

Whitaker's advice to anyone growing at home is to cover anything already blooming or with fruit on it.

Use cloth to cover if you can and if you use plastic, be sure to take it off before the morning sun gets too hot.

