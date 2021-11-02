Fatal Greensboro car crash; police believe alcohol involved

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after crashing his car into a light pole in Greensboro, police said.
The crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 10 just before 9:30 p.m., GPD said.
The driver of a black 2006 Chevy Impala drove off the road to the right and hit a light pole on W. Market St. near N. Elam Ave., GPD said.
The man driving the car was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. No one else was injured.
Greensboro police officials believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
