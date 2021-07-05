Pickup truck driver charged in fatal Greensboro motorcycle crash

Police shut down E. Wendover Ave. near Gatewood Ave. Friday night following a crash that left one motorcyclist dead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a pickup truck in Greensboro.

The wreck happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. A man driving a Nissan Frontier hit a man on a motorcycle on E. Wendover Ave., killing him, Greensboro police said.

The driver of the truck, Clarence Meachem, of Gibsonville, did not properly yield and entered the motorcycle's right of way, police said. The 79-year-old is charged with failing to yield right of way to a motorcycle and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Police shut down E. Wendover Ave. near Gatewood Ave. for several hours as the investigation took place.