ARCHDALE, NC (WFMY) -- One person has died and three others have been injured after a fatal wreck.

According to the Archdale Police Department, the incident happened Saturday on Surrett Drive near Murray Circle around 12:16 p.m. in Archdale.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers who were also in the same vehicle were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital with injuries

This investigation is currently ongoing, the name of the deceased will not be released until notification of kin.

