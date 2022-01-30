Father and son reunited after both hospitalized following I-40 crash

Jose Gonzalez was finally able to hold his 6-year-old son Armani after both of them were involved in the wrong-way crash on I-40.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A father and son are finally reunited after both being involved in a crash that happened on I-40 back on January 20.

A wrong-way driver sped down the interstate and ended up hitting a car head-on and causing multiple accidents. In the first car hit, was a family, Jose Fransico Gonzalez, his 6-year-old son Armani, and Olivia Gonzalez, Jose's mother and Armani's grandmother who were all taken to the hospital.

After spending 8 years in the military, Jose said he tried to shield his family from the crash and it was at that moment that he shattered his leg on impact.

Thankfully, 6-year-old Armani was able to go home the next day with minor injuries. Jose, however, suffered broken ribs, a dislocated elbow, broken femur, and fluid in his lungs.

“I’m scared, it’s a bad feeling and I wouldn’t wish this feeling on my worst enemy,” Jose said.

Now, he struggles every day, not knowing what tomorrow will bring.

“I could catch COVID and die tomorrow. I could catch pneumonia and die tonight. I’m just glad my baby is fine and my mom is fine,” Jose said.

Jose said his mother Olivia was out of the hospital and back at home too. She is still in a lot of pain but recovering.

Jose's sister started a Go Fund Me to help the family with medical expenses.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said 69-year-old Pearlie Mae Williams of McLeansville was the driver of the car that crashed head-on with another vehicle near mile marker 138 on I-40. Troopers said a total of seven cars were involved.