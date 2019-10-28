CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A father charged in a Myers Park crash that killed his son was in court Monday.

The accident was in the 1300 block of Runnymede Lane between Colony Road and Sharon Road before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

A 6-year-old child was killed in the crash, and a man was hurt.

Investigators said the car hit a curb and ran up on a sidewalk before hitting a fence, going through a creek and striking a tree.

The driver was 24-year-old Anthony Tremane Bailey, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The 6-year-old killed in the crash was his son.

Bailey was charged with reckless driving, involuntary manslaughter and driving without a license.

Bailey told NBC Charlotte the two were on their way to school. He claimed there was something in the road which caused him to swerve, and said his breaks weren't working.

Police said the child was in the front seat despite not being the appropriate age and weight. Bailey and his son were not wearing seatbelts, according to CMPD.

He declined a public defendant and instead hired his own attorney. His next court date has not been announced.

Bailey said he loved his son very much, and the family plans to hold a memorial service for him this Saturday.

