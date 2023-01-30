Father shares his 8-year-old's recovery process after shooting

8-year-old Aacuria Hinton was shot while sleeping in her bed. Her father, Michael Hinton says the bullet caused extensive injuries to her mouth.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The father of 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton spoke to News 2 about his daughter.

Someone shot her last week while she was sleeping in her bed.

Michael Hinton said 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton is known for her bubbly personality.

"She's an all-around talented little girl who wants to just do it all," said Hinton.

Hinton said family members call her "care bear" like the furry-friendly characters.

"She likes to make Tik Tocks. She sings she dances. She loves gymnastics she loves swimming, she loves school. School is one of the things that I'm so proud that she enjoys," said Hinton.

Her world was filled with joy until she woke up one morning with a life-altering experience.

"Having to go through this, any parent, I would never wish this upon anyone," said Hinton.

Greensboro police said someone shot into her home, a bullet hitting her while she slept.

"I'm still not understanding why someone hasn't come forward with any information, who did this to my baby," said Hinton.

She's now fighting in the hospital with extensive injuries to her mouth.

"She has pretty much no jawbone in her mouth. She lost a good portion of her tongue. She also lost any possibility of her front teeth growing in anymore," said Hinton.

His 8-year-old little girl has a long road to recovery.

"I would hope that she is able to speak to me again," said Hinton.

As Hinton works with doctors to get better, her father says he won't rest until justice is served.

"My daughter is forever scarred. She will forever have this memory inside her head," said Hinton.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.