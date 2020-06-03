RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — For the first time since his son died, Nick Miller returned to the shop where he worked on racecars with the 16-year-old.

"[We] have spent many a night in that shop right over there, working on cars and I wouldn’t take anything for it," said Nick Miller.

Jimmy Miller was riding with two other friends down Bernie Road in Guilford County when the truck drove off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Family shares photos of teen killed in crash

Miller was killed and 15-year-old Cheveyo Locklear was critically injured.

The driver--16-year-old Jesse Victoria--did not have a driver's license. WFMY News 2 spoke with Victoria about the crash Thursday.

Miller said friends from all over have reached out since his son's death.

"He loved everybody, he never met a stranger, always try to help everybody," said Miller.

Nick Miller said his son loved everything outdoors. He was a big football player and even painted his uniform number--42--on the racecar his dad bought for him.

Miller said his son never got the chance to race it.

"This car is going back on the racetrack in his memory," said Miller.

Miller hopes to drive his son's racecar when he returns to the track later this year.

Nick Miller said he's keeping in touch with the family of the teen hurt in the crash, Cheveyo Locklear.

Cheveyo Locklear

Amanda Chavis

Locklear's mother said Friday her son is awake and talking for the first time since the crash but is expected to stay in the hospital for a while longer.

Jesse Victoria is charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving and No Operator's License.

