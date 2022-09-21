Father and daughter charged with 2017 murder set for a re-trial

Tom Martens and Molly Corbett will receive a re-trial in Davidson County for the murder of Jason Corbett.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Davidson County murder case that received international attention is headed to trial...for a second time.

A Superior Court judge set a re-trial date for Tom Martens and Molly Corbett on Wednesday.

The case dates back more than a decade.

Jason Corbett and Molly Corbett got married and moved from Limerick, Ireland to Winston-Salem in 2011.

Their love story began years before when Jason Corbett hired, then Molly Martens, to be the nanny of his two children, Jack and Sarah.

Jason Corbett's first wife died from an asthma attack years earlier, leaving Jason as a widowed father.

Things took a turn in 2015.

On August 15, 2015, Molly Corbett's parents drove into town to visit with their grand kids.

Late that evening, Martens, Molly Corbett's father was awaken by a scuffle from the master bedroom.

With a baseball bat in hand, Martens went upstairs from the basement bedroom to investigate the noise.

He claims Jason Corbett had Molly Corbett in a choke hold and would not let her go.

Martens then hit Jason Corbett, in the head, with the baseball bat.

The two struggled as Molly then struck Jason Corbett with a brick paver left on the nightstand.

During the 2017 trial, Molly Corbett shared that she planned to decorate the paver as an art project with the children.

During a 911 call, Martens tells the operator "he's(Jason Corbett) in bad shape."

Investigators later found inconsistencies in the evidence and their story about what happened.

According to testimony from expert witnesses in the 2017 trial, Jason Corbett appeared to have been struck, multiple times, after he was down.

Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were eventually convicted and sentenced to 20-25 years in prison.

In 2021, the Supreme Court upheld a ruling from a lower court, overturning their convictions. Setting the two up for a re-trial.

Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were both given a $200,000 bond and were released in March of 2022.

Seven years after Jason Corbett's murder, Martens and Molly Corbett returned to learn the future of the case.

Forsyth County Superior Court Judge David Hall set a re-trial date for June 23, 2023.

Jason Corbett's daughter, Sarah, is now 16. She and Jason's sister, Tracey and her husband flew in from Ireland to be in court.

The two have legal custody of Jason Corbett's children, per his will.

Judge Hall will hold several hearings with council over the next nine months.

Meanwhile, Molly Corbett and her father are expected to return to the Marten's home in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jason Corbett's family will fly back to Ireland later in the week.