CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in the death of his son who was killed in a car crash is now in custody.

Roderick White was taken into custody in Charlotte on an unrelated matter.

Warrants were obtained for White following the deadly hit-and-run crash on March 8 in High Point.

The High Point Police Department said White’s 18-year-old son died as a result of the crash. Police said White was driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer over 100 mph on East Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., while impaired. He crashed into several trees and a fence before coming to a stop in the grass where the vehicle caught on fire.

RELATED: Police looking for man accused in death of 18-year-old son, investigators say

Police said several others were also seriously injured in the single-car crash.

White faces the following charges: 1 count of Second Degree Murder, 4 counts of Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle While DWI, 1 count of Felony Hit-and-Run Involving Death, 1 count of Driving While Impaired, 1 count of Driving While Licensed Revoked after Impaired Driving Revocation, and 1 count of Speeding 103 mph in a 45 mph zone.

OTHER STORIES

18,000 pounds of toilet paper found in stolen tractor-trailer in Guilford County

$10 toilet paper? Coronavirus gouging complaints surge in US

Coronavirus impacting funeral homes and services

Some grocery stores limiting hours to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus outbreak

How to stay safe from the 'toilet cloud plume' during coronavirus outbreak

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775