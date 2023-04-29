Fayetteville Officer, Wife found shot to death, police say

Police said the two were found dead with gunshot wounds after the officer failed to report for duty.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville police officer and his wife were found shot to death Friday.

Police said supervisors with the Fayetteville Police Department arrived at the 1300 block of Vandenberg Drive to check on an officer who did not report for duty around 6 p.m.

Officers went inside the home and found Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez, a Fayetteville Police Officer, and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo Torres with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has assumed criminal investigation responsibility since the incident involved an active Fayetteville police officer.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Tavarez-Rodriguez had been an officer with the department since 2021.

