Fayetteville Police Department searching for two missing children

Police are searching for Dwight Clarke III, 8, (pictured), and his brother Sebastian Hagler, 9-months-old (not pictured).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two children that may be endangered.

Police said the two juveniles are Dwight Clarke III, 8, (pictured), and his brother Sebastian Hagler, 9-months-old (no picture).

They believe the children are possibly with their mother, Joleah McMillan. Detectives have been unable to contact her, police said.